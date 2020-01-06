GORHAM — Police are searching for a pair suspected of stealing mail in Gorham Industrial Park.

Police responded Monday to a report of a male subject checking mailboxes in the area between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Jan. 5, Sgt. Dana Thompson said in a press release. That incident resulted in “numerous reported incidents of thefts of mail from Sanford Drive and Hutcherson Drive,” Thompson said.

Police said one suspect appears to be a black male with a goatee or beard and dressed in all white or light clothing including a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers. The second suspect is a female and the likely driver of a light-colored SUV that was parked nearby, police said.

Police said some mail belonging to several businesses in the industrial park was recovered in a ditch. “We suspect the suspects are trying to obtain banking and or credit card information in order to further fraudulent activity,” Thompson said.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Dean Hannon at 222-1660.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: