CUMBERLAND — Greely High School will host a Gap Year Fair from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. It’s the only event of its kind coming to Maine this year.

USA Gap Year Fair provides high school students with information about experiential learning opportunities that include summer programs or a high school semester abroad.

The fair is free, but preregistration is highly recommended at USAGapYearFairs.org. Contact Mandy Andreson at 829-4805 or [email protected] for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: