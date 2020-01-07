YARMOUTH — Residents who use the transfer station to dispose of household waste are required to display a new sticker every year. The fee is $25 for the first vehicle and $5 for each additional vehicle. Stickers are available at Town Hall or online at yarmouth.me.us/transfer; call 846-2417 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Japan issues arrest warrant for Nissan ex-chair’s wife
-
Portland Forecaster
Safer runway, more amenities on Jetport itinerary
-
Nation & World
Death of Iran general ratchets up anxiety over fate of US hostages
-
Portland Forecaster
With Carnaval, growing Portland company hopes to fill winter void
-
Out & About
Where to ice skate in southern Maine