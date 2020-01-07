STEEP FALLS – Robert Stanley Benner, 87, of Steep Falls, Maine, passed away December 30, 2019 after a short illness.

He was born June 8, 1932, in Bristol, Maine, the son of James G. and Charlotte M. (Young) Benner.

He married June L. Lagerson on September 9, 1954, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. A private service will be held in the spring.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com

