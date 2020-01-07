TOPSHAM – Kevin Thurber, 70, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Brunswick Maine on May 26, 1949 and was raised in Pownal, MaineKevin was a carpenter specializing in fine, finished carpentry. He built and beautified homes all over southern Maine for over fifty years. He was also an avid collector of and expert on antique art glass and had his research and collection has been featured in several publications. The wilderness of Maine was his playground, as he loved to fish, hike, and hunt for rocks and gems with his wife. He also loved to hunt large game with both a rifle and a bow. Kevin also enjoyed roller skating, both dance and freestyle for over 30 years as well as a huge fan of the TV show Survivor. He closely followed all of the season and even dreamed up and construct some challenges for the the Durham Warrior Survival Challenge and was able to compete in the event.Kevin lived in Topsham, Maine with his wife of 27 years, Norma-Jean Thurber. He is survived by his wife, two children, two step-children, and seven grandchildren. Kevin also leaves behind his mother Josephine, a sister Karin and husband Burleigh, a half sister Penelope, and 2 half brothers Gene and Ed. He was generous, kind, and will be missed by all who knew him.

