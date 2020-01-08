Bath

Mon.  1/13  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee  CH

Brunswick

Sat.  1/11  9 a.m.  Town Council Retreat  TH

Mon.  1/13  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District  266 River Road, Topsham

Tues.  1/14  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee  PP

Tues.  1/14  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation  TH

Tues.  1/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  1/15  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  1/15  6 p.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Wed.  1/15  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan  TH

Wed.  1/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  1/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  1/16  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  1/16  6:30 p.m.  Bike/Pedestrian Improvement Plan  116 Maquoit Road

Harpswell

Mon.  1/13  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee  TO

Mon.  1/13  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  TO

Mon.  1/13  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee  TO

Tues.  1/14  4:30 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee  TO

Wed.  1/15  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  1/15  5 p.m.  Recycling Committee  TO

Wed.  1/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  1/16  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  1/14  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CR

Thur.  1/16  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles