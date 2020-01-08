Bath
Mon. 1/13 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee CH
Brunswick
Sat. 1/11 9 a.m. Town Council Retreat TH
Mon. 1/13 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District 266 River Road, Topsham
Tues. 1/14 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee PP
Tues. 1/14 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation TH
Tues. 1/14 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 1/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 1/15 6 p.m. Appointments Committee TH
Wed. 1/15 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan TH
Wed. 1/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 1/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 1/16 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 1/16 6:30 p.m. Bike/Pedestrian Improvement Plan 116 Maquoit Road
Harpswell
Mon. 1/13 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee TO
Mon. 1/13 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee TO
Mon. 1/13 7 p.m. Recreation Committee TO
Tues. 1/14 4:30 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee TO
Wed. 1/15 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 1/15 5 p.m. Recycling Committee TO
Wed. 1/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 1/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 1/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CR
Thur. 1/16 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 10-17
-
Nation & World
Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals
-
American Journal
City circles back on famous ice disk
-
Times Record
Housing and homelessness course offered in Brunswick
-
Nation & World
Second day of jury selection wraps in Weinstein’s rape trial