NORTH BERWICK — Madison Blanche dropped in 24 points as Scarborough picked up a 54-47 win over Noble in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Thursday night.

Bella Dickinson chipped in with 13 points for Scarborough (6-4), which outscored Noble 22-14 in the fourth quarter.

Amy Fleming and Olivia Howard each had 15 points to pace Noble (6-3). Raegan Kelly added 12.

WINDHAM 48, CHEVERUS 37: Hannah Talon scored 17 points and Abbey Thornton added 12 to lead the Eagles (5-4) past the Stags (7-3) in Windham.

Madison Storey paced Cheverus with 11 points.

FREEPORT 57, YARMOUTH 47: Caroline Smith scored 22 points for the Falcons (6-3) in a victory over the Clippers (7-3) in Yarmouth.

Cat Gould got 11 of her 13 points in the second half as Freeport outscored Yarmouth 30-21. Rachel Wall finished with 11 points for the Falcons.

Margaret McNeil led Yarmouth with 19 points.

GREELY 54, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 40: Chelsea Graiver scored 17 points as the Rangers (9-0) pulled away from the Patriots (6-3) in Gray.

Jordan Grant got 15 of her 21 points in the first quarter as the Patriots grabbed a 20-17 lead, but Greely answered with 15-6 advantage in the second quarter.

Camille Clement and Katie Fitzpatrick added 14 points apiece for the Rangers.

Sam Fortin scored 10 points for GNG.

KENNEBUNK 52, WESTBROOK 34: Emily Archibald scored 25 points in just three quarters, going 11 for 11 from the free-throw line, as the Rams (7-2) defeated the Blue Blazes (1-8) in Westbrook.

Libby Cole led Westbrook with 10 points.

MASSABESIC 64, THORNTON ACADEMY 51: Micaela Jacobs scored 17 points as the Mustangs (7-3) defeated the Golden Trojans (1-8) in Waterboro.

Massabesic took control in the second quarter, going on a 16-6 run to open a 32-18 lead.

Emily Jacobs and Grace Frechette each had nine points for the Mustangs.

Mikenzie Melendez hit four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points for Thornton.

SOUTH PORTLAND 66, BONNY EAGLE 26: Ashley Aceto sank five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Red Riots (7-2) in a win over the Scots (4-6) in South Portland.

Cora Boothby-Akilo scored 10 points for South Portland, which led 43-13 at halftime.

Allexius Theberge was Bonny Eagle’s high scorer with six points.

WELLS 37, LAKE REGION 32: Grace Boucher scored 12 points for the Warriors (6-2) in a win over the Lakers (2-6) at Wells.

Melissa Mayo paced Lake Region with 15 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44, WAYNFLETE 26: Madilyn Onorato and Serena Mower each scored 10 points for the Panthers (7-1) in a win over the Flyers (0-8) in Yarmouth.

Katie Larson hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete with 13 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 54, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 38: Alison Gerety tossed in 19 points to lead the Capers (5-4) past the Seagulls (5-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Isabel Berman contributed 12 points and Emily Goulding had 10 for Cape.

Shani Plante scored 13 points for OOB. Ganelle Ferguson chipped in with nine.

LEWISTON 57, MT. ARARAT 49: Madeline Foster scored 20 points and Emily Strachan had 17 to carry the Blue Devils (3-6) past the Eagles (2-6) in Topsham.

Jamyah Nicolas added nine points.

Kyla Greenleaf led Mt. Ararat with 16 points, while Elsa Daulerio chipped in with 14.

HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, ST. DOM’S 0: Bella Schifano scored all three goals and Katherine Blackburn turned aside 29 shots as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (8-2-1) shut out St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (8-3) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Josie Boeschenstein assisted on Schifano’s first-period goal.

Mady Boulet made 35 saves for St. Dom’s.

WINSLOW 2, GREELY 2 Kerry Roberts scored two goals just 13 seconds apart midway through the third period as Greely (3-8-1) rallied to tie Winslow/Gardiner/Cony (5-5-1) at Family Ice Center.

Anna Rosenthal set up Roberts’ first goal at 7:23, and Carly Asherman assisted on the tying goal.

Gabrielle Hebert and Julia Hinkley scored in the first period for Winslow.

Meghan Abel made 28 saves for Greely.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »