BATH — Bath councilors unanimously appointed Darci Wheeler as city clerk, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of former clerk Mary Howe.

Bath to get first electric vehicle charging stations

BATH — The city will soon get its first electric vehicle charging stations.

The charging stations will be installed by the train station at 15 Commercial St., which also houses the city’s regional information center. The city council approved a $10,000 grant from Efficiency Maine Thursday to help pay for the $39,000 project. The rest of the money will come from the Bath Iron Works Tax Increment Financing program.

Four vehicles can charge at a time at the new charging stations, which will be lighted and won’t require designated parking spaces, according to Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers. He said the hope is to have them installed next summer.

Meyers said the city’s economic development committee has been eyeing charging stations because they have become a tourist destination.

“People can build trips up the coast of Maine knowing where they’re going to stop and recharge their electric vehicle,” he said. “We thought it was important to have an opportunity in Bath where people could recharge their cars for a couple of hours and visit the downtown and Maine Maritime Museum.”

Meyers said according to PlugShare, a popular phone application that finds vehicle charging stations, the closest to Bath are in Newcastle and Brunswick.

The close proximity of the train station to Route 1 likely helped Bath win the Efficiency Maine grant, Meyers said. The organization has been very active in awarding electrical vehicle grants and was looking for access to major transportation corridors.

“We are very fortunate that Efficiency Maine accepted our application for this program and it will certainly offset the (cost of) the project as well,” he said.

“It’s really a major economic development tool for communities around the country,” said city council chairwoman  Mari Eosco Wednesday. “I’ve actually had a number of people asking about it in the last six months so I’ve been happy to say they’re coming.”

Wheeler, who was the deputy city clerk, has served as interim city clerk since Howe resigned in November to recover from injuries she suffered while running away from a fox in her yard in Brunswick.

Howe underwent surgery on a broken leg and said she’d need surgery on her hip as well, prompting her decision to resign from her post.

“Because recovery time will be three to six months, I felt that it was only fair to resign and concentrate on healing,” said Howe.

Wheeler was originally hired by the city in 2017 to work in the treasurer’s office as a billing clerk.

“I got bored in the treasurer’s office and I asked for more work in the treasurer’s office,” Wheeler said Wednesday.

Former clerk Mary White retired a year ago, having served as Bath’s city clerk for two decades. Howe, who was the deputy clerk, served as the interim city clerk until July when the council appointed her to the city clerk position. Wheeler moved from the treasurer’s office to serve as the deputy clerk.

Wheeler said she is excited about becoming Bath’s city clerk. She’s found it is a good fit for her in part because of her background in management. She previously worked for Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections.

“I managed three retail stores so I have that managerial experience as well as a business background, so I think that alone will help with this transition,” Wheeler said.

The Bowdoin resident left the job at Wilbur’s after her kids graduated from high school and she no longer needed the flexibility the job had afforded her for 18 years.

City Manager Peter Owen said the interview committee unanimously supported Wheeler as the city clerk. The city received four applications for the position.

He said Wheeler has stepped up on a number of occasions to help in temporary positions.

“The biggest thing was running the election back in November with very little support and experience at the time,” he told the council. “Everything came out fantastic.”

 

 

 

