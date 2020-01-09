Bath to get first electric vehicle charging stations

BATH — The city will soon get its first electric vehicle charging stations.

The charging stations will be installed by the train station at 15 Commercial St., which also houses the city’s regional information center. The city council approved a $10,000 grant from Efficiency Maine Thursday to help pay for the $39,000 project. The rest of the money will come from the Bath Iron Works Tax Increment Financing program.

Four vehicles can charge at a time at the new charging stations, which will be lighted and won’t require designated parking spaces, according to Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers. He said the hope is to have them installed next summer.

Meyers said the city’s economic development committee has been eyeing charging stations because they have become a tourist destination.

“People can build trips up the coast of Maine knowing where they’re going to stop and recharge their electric vehicle,” he said. “We thought it was important to have an opportunity in Bath where people could recharge their cars for a couple of hours and visit the downtown and Maine Maritime Museum.”

Meyers said according to PlugShare, a popular phone application that finds vehicle charging stations, the closest to Bath are in Newcastle and Brunswick.

The close proximity of the train station to Route 1 likely helped Bath win the Efficiency Maine grant, Meyers said. The organization has been very active in awarding electrical vehicle grants and was looking for access to major transportation corridors.

“We are very fortunate that Efficiency Maine accepted our application for this program and it will certainly offset the (cost of) the project as well,” he said.

“It’s really a major economic development tool for communities around the country,” said city council chairwoman Mari Eosco Wednesday. “I’ve actually had a number of people asking about it in the last six months so I’ve been happy to say they’re coming.”