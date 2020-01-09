BATH — Bath councilors unanimously appointed Darci Wheeler as city clerk, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of former clerk Mary Howe.
Wheeler, who was the deputy city clerk, has served as interim city clerk since Howe resigned in November to recover from injuries she suffered while running away from a fox in her yard in Brunswick.
Howe underwent surgery on a broken leg and said she’d need surgery on her hip as well, prompting her decision to resign from her post.
“Because recovery time will be three to six months, I felt that it was only fair to resign and concentrate on healing,” said Howe.
Wheeler was originally hired by the city in 2017 to work in the treasurer’s office as a billing clerk.
“I got bored in the treasurer’s office and I asked for more work in the treasurer’s office,” Wheeler said Wednesday.
Former clerk Mary White retired a year ago, having served as Bath’s city clerk for two decades. Howe, who was the deputy clerk, served as the interim city clerk until July when the council appointed her to the city clerk position. Wheeler moved from the treasurer’s office to serve as the deputy clerk.
Wheeler said she is excited about becoming Bath’s city clerk. She’s found it is a good fit for her in part because of her background in management. She previously worked for Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections.
“I managed three retail stores so I have that managerial experience as well as a business background, so I think that alone will help with this transition,” Wheeler said.
The Bowdoin resident left the job at Wilbur’s after her kids graduated from high school and she no longer needed the flexibility the job had afforded her for 18 years.
City Manager Peter Owen said the interview committee unanimously supported Wheeler as the city clerk. The city received four applications for the position.
He said Wheeler has stepped up on a number of occasions to help in temporary positions.
“The biggest thing was running the election back in November with very little support and experience at the time,” he told the council. “Everything came out fantastic.”
