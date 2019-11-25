BATH — Mary Howe, Bath’s city clerk, resigned Friday for medical reasons.

In an email to the Forecaster, Howe said she is resigning to “concentrate on healing,” after undergoing surgery on her femur, which she broke when she was chased by a fox in her yard that was “apparently sick” in late September.

Howe said she was taken to Mid Coast Hospital, where she stayed for four days.

“Because recovery time will be 3 to 6 months, I felt that it was only fair to resign and concentrate on healing,” said Howe in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

