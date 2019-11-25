Chewonki staff on Thursday unveiled the new name for the Elementary School at Chewonki, now officially Chewonki Elementary and Middle School.

“A school name should accurately represent its student body, just as the school’s mission and vision should describe what we do here,” said Head of School Kat Cassidy said. “The seventh- and eighth-graders are particularly pleased that the new name reflects their status as middle-schoolers.”

The school began in 2015 as a small venture with one teacher, one teaching assistant and nine students in grades 3-5. It now has 31 students in grades 1-8, four teachers, one teaching assistant, an art teacher and a music teacher.

