BRUNSWICK – David R. Corkery, 82, of Arrowhead Drive died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home. He was born in Westbrook on May 11, 1937, the son of Herbert T. and Mildred I. Corkery.

He attended Westbrook schools until joining the U.S. Navy where he earned his diploma. Mr. Corkery then worked for S.D. Warren Paper Company after 37 years and spent his remaining years enjoying retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Brotherhood of the Protectorate Order of Elks (Portland) and a lifetime member (Golden eagle) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Surviving is his wife, Dr. Martha G. Corkery; his son David T. Corkery; and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his four brothers and two sisters, Donald West, Melvina Berry, Stanley Casey, Maxine Kirin, Richard Casey, and Thomas Corkery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Hyacinth Church 268 Brown St., Westbrook, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made

in David’s name to:

St. John’s Catholic School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

