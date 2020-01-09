Events
Jan. 9
Westbrook’s Got Talent, community talent show, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $5 students, $10 adults. Presented by Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club.
Jan. 17 & 18
Ice “Block” Party, 6-8 p.m., ice carvings, food truck treats, cold brews and cool vibes, NU Brewery, 437 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. $25, brownpapertickets.com.
Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Jan. 9
-
Local & State
Dinner raises money for 95-year-old Auburn woman who fell victim to scam
-
Times Record Sports
Photos — Richmond and Oak Hill grapplers ‘wrestle’ on the mat
-
Times Record Sports
Area roundups — Brunswick wins in OT, 2-1
-
Local & State
Portland police lauded for mental health crisis training