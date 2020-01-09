Events

Jan. 9

Westbrook’s Got Talent, community talent show, 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $5 students, $10 adults. Presented by Westbrook High School’s Sock ‘n Buskin’ Drama Club.

Jan. 17 & 18

Ice “Block” Party, 6-8 p.m., ice carvings, food truck treats, cold brews and cool vibes, NU Brewery, 437 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. $25, brownpapertickets.com.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

