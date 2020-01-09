WINDHAM – Gerald L. “Gerry” Jacobs, 85, died peacefully in the arms of family, to dance again with his beloved “Junie”. Gerry began this dance on Jan. 5, 2020. Gerry, who lived in Windham, was residing at Enclave senior living community in Scarborough. Gerry was born on Oct. 9, 1934 in Worcester, Mass. to Wakefield Scott Jacobs Sr. and Grace E (Doton) Jacobs.Gerry enlisted in the Army in 1957, serving in Germany and received an honorable discharge in 1963. Gerry married June Galloway on Oct. 26, 1957. Gerry remained steadfast in his love for June or “Junie”, as he referred to her, following her death in 2000. He held her in reverence, always, and very much enjoyed telling stories about their life together.Gerry was an entrepreneur. He began working as a licensed plumber and HVAC specialist serving residential and commercial customers. Over the years Gerry also began a successful business of buying property and established a successful residential property rental business. Gerry was a licensed master plumber, HVAC and jack of all trades who could make or fix just about anything. Later in life, two people he honored with his love and friendship gave him the nickname, “Gerryrig”.Gerry loved to share stories, and was a generous and witty man. He loved to laugh, dance, play and listen to bluegrass music and enjoyed playing the banjo and guitar. Most of all, Gerry was a man who loved his wife and worked hard his entire life, making himself an extraordinary husband, son and friend.Gerry was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, June (Galloway) Jacobs on Nov. 16, 2000. He was also predeceased by his parents.A visitation of thanks and respect is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gerry. A private burial will be at another time as decided by his “family”. Joanne and Sue humbly acknowledge and thank the dedicated, thoughtful and respectful staff at Enclave of Scarborough and Compassus Hospice for caring for Gerry in such an incredibly authentic, sincere and attentive style. To express condolences or participate in Gerry’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Gerry’s honor, to Compassus Hospice 163 U.S. Route One.Scarborough, ME 04074

