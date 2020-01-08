Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Cam Bourget looks to the referee for a call as he attempts to pin Richmond’s Parker Gagnon during Wednesday’s wrestling meet at Oak Hill High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

 

Richmond’s Mohamad Assaf maneuvers for position during his match against Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Dan Bolton in a dual meet between the two schools as well as Monmouth at Oak Hill High School on Wednesday. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Jack Tibbetts finishes off a Monmouth’s grappler during Wednesday’s wrestling match at Oak Hill High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Payden Ventry hauls down Monmouth’s Ostin Smith at Wednesday’s dual wrestling meet along with Richmond at Oak Hill High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Dan Bolton tries to take down Monmouth’s Logan Farr during Wednesday’s wrestling meet at Oak Hill High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

Richmond’s Parker Gagnon put a hold on Monmouth’s Lucy McDonald at Wednesday’s wrestling match at Oak Hill High School. (Eric Maxim / The Times Record)

