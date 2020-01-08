AUBURN — Brunswick erased a 1-0 deficit to rally with a pair of unanswered goals to nip Edward Little, 2-1 in overtime in boys high school action on Wednesday evening at Norway Savings Bank Ice Arena.

Despite outshooting the Dragons 13-5 in the opening period, Edward Little was unable to push one in.

The Red Eddies broke the tie one minuted into the second frame and after Brunswick killed off two consecutive penalties, the score remained 1-0 until a little over four minutes remained in the final period.

Michael Marro tied the score off an assist by Isaac Burtis that ultimately carried the game into overtime.

Brunswick won the game a minute into the extra frame when Liam Hemberger skated in low to the Red Eddies zone and shoveled a pass in front that caromed off Marro’s stick and on to the waiting blade of Isaac Burtis ‘s twig, who buried it for the game winner.

The Dragons get some much needed rest and are off until next Monday when they are at home in Watson Arena against York at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

LISBON — Lisbon held Mt. Abram to two first-quarter points as the Greyhounds won 47-30 in Mountain Valley Conference action Wednesday night. Gianna Russo led all scorers with 15 points while garnering four assists and four steals for Lisbon (5-3). Charlee Cox grabbed 15 boards while adding 10 points. Kiley Merritt chipped in with five points and five assists. Spruce Mountain 79

Wiscasset 19

JAY — Spruce Mountain raced out to an 18-0 advantage after one quarter and continued to sail to a 79-19 victory over Mountain Valley Conference foe Wiscasset on Wednesday.

The Phoenix took a 38-11 lead into the half before blanking the Wolverines again in the third for a 59-8 lead through three quarters.

Vaycee Cole paced Spruce Mountain (3-6) with 19 points, followed by Marryah Fournier’s 12 and Auriana Armandi’s nine. Kateleen Trask led Wiscasset (0-9) with six points, followed by Bri Olson-Orr’s three. Kyle Peoples hauled in seven rebounds while Madison Carrier grabbed dive. Wiscasset hits the court again Friday when they travel to take on Boothbay.

Girls hockey

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 7,

Portland 2

BRUNSWICK — Mt. Ararat/Lisbon struck for three goals in the opening period and received goals from six different scorers as they sailed to a 7-2 victory over Portland/Deering in girls high school hockey at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College on Tuesday.

Maddie Young opened the scoring at 9:39 off a Bre Hunter helper before Alex Durant and Alexis Saxton each scored giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

Portland/Deering’s (6-6) Caroline Lerch scored the first of her two goals early in the second but a goal by Hunter extended the lead to 4-1 after two periods.

Two goals by Ema Hawkes and a Megan Reed tally rounded out the scoring for the Eagles as they set a school record for wins as they improved to 6-3-1 on the season.

Greta Marchildon made 14 saves in the win, while Rams keeper Caitlyn Huynh turned away 24 shots as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon held a 31-16 advantage in shots.

The Eagles travel to Winslow on Saturday for a 7:40 game against the Black Raiders.

