AUBURN — Brunswick erased a 1-0 deficit to rally with a pair of unanswered goals to nip Edward Little, 2-1 in overtime in boys high school action on Wednesday evening at Norway Savings Bank Ice Arena.
LISBON — Lisbon held Mt. Abram to two first-quarter points as the Greyhounds won 47-30 in Mountain Valley Conference action Wednesday night.
Gianna Russo led all scorers with 15 points while garnering four assists and four steals for Lisbon (5-3).
Charlee Cox grabbed 15 boards while adding 10 points. Kiley Merritt chipped in with five points and five assists.
Spruce Mountain 79
Wiscasset 19
Girls hockey
Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 7,
Portland 2
BRUNSWICK — Mt. Ararat/Lisbon struck for three goals in the opening period and received goals from six different scorers as they sailed to a 7-2 victory over Portland/Deering in girls high school hockey at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College on Tuesday.
Maddie Young opened the scoring at 9:39 off a Bre Hunter helper before Alex Durant and Alexis Saxton each scored giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Portland/Deering’s (6-6) Caroline Lerch scored the first of her two goals early in the second but a goal by Hunter extended the lead to 4-1 after two periods.
Two goals by Ema Hawkes and a Megan Reed tally rounded out the scoring for the Eagles as they set a school record for wins as they improved to 6-3-1 on the season.
Greta Marchildon made 14 saves in the win, while Rams keeper Caitlyn Huynh turned away 24 shots as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon held a 31-16 advantage in shots.
The Eagles travel to Winslow on Saturday for a 7:40 game against the Black Raiders.
