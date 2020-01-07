The Bath Area Family YMCA’s gymnastics team hosted their first meet of the season on Dec. 23, hosting the Lewiston/Auburn YMCA team.

In the Excel Silver division, ages 8-9, Amelia Mitchell placed first in all events with an all-around score of 34.9, earning a 9.55 on bars and an 8.8 on beam. Teammate Josee Winston-Feder earned second all-around (33.6) with second place finishes on beam (8.6) and floor (8.4). Chloe Charbonneau finished second on bars with a 9.0 and tied for first on vault with an 8.1 for third all-around (32.9). Teammates Lucy Cosgrove (31.7) and Michelle Morris (28.1) placed fourth and fifth all-around, respectively. Cosgrove earned an 8.3 on bars and 8.0 on beam with fourth place finishes in both, while Michelle Morris earned fifth on bars (8.1) and fourth on floor (7.6).

Lilah Ryan placed first all-around in the 10-11 year old Silver division with a 34.25. Ryan was first on vault (8.6) and third on beam (8.8). Emmalee Harvey finished first on beam with a 9.0 and second on bars (8.85) for second all-around (34.050). Teammate Aliyah Bernier placed fourth all-around (33.2) with a second place finish on beam (8.9) and fourth on floor (8.2).

In the 11-12a Silver division, Despina Pashos earned first all-around with a 34.25. Pashos placed first on both vault (8.4) and bars, which was a three way tie with a score of 8.8. Second all-around was Eloise Johnson (34.2) with a first place finish on both beam (9.2) and bars (8.8). Teammate Sidney Cahill earned third all-around (33.95). Cahill also placed first on bars (8.8) and third on beam with an 8.7. Fourth place all-around went to Avery Harte (33.35). Harte earned fourth place with an 8.7 on bars and second place on floor (8.4). Sophia Frizzle finished fifth all-around (16.85) and earned first place on floor with an 8.85, and fifth on beam with an 8.0.

Emaline Jones earned first place in the 12b-13 year old Silver division with a 35.45 all-around score. She was first on vault (8.6), beam (9.25) and floor (9.0). Second all-around went to Susannah Williams (34.85). Williams scored a 9.0 on beam for second place and an 8.75 on floor (3rd). Teammate Deja Pinette earned a 34.05 for third all-around. Pinette’s bar score of 9.0 earned her first place and she also received a fourth place finish on floor with an 8.6. Callan Wood (32.55) and Crystal Bachelder (31.9) placed fifth and sixth all-around, respectively. Wood earned third place on beam (8.75), and fifth place on floor (8.3). Bachelder earned an 8.8 on floor for second place, and third place on vault (8.2).

In the Excel Gold 10-11 year old division, second place all-around went to Lexi Kimball (31.85). Kimball placed first on both vault (8.2) and bars (8.45). Teammate Amelia Cassidy received first place on both beam (8.4) and floor (8.55), and placed fourth all-around (24.75).

Madison Capella placed fourth all-around in the Gold 12 year old division, with a score of 33.1. She was first on vault (8.8) and second on bars (8.4).

In the Gold 13 year old division, Emilie Poulin took first all-around with a score of 32.8. Poulin earned first on vault (8.6) and floor (8.7). Teammate Ames Ladner earned third place all-around (30.15), placing second on floor (8.5) and vault (8.2).

Alexa Scott earned a first place all-around finish (34.25) in the Gold 14-15 year old division. Scott was first on beam (9.0) and second on bars (8.5). Sophie Wood received a 33.6 for second place all around. Wood earned first on vault (8.6) and third on floor (8.45).

In the Excel Platinum age 10-12 division, second all-around went to Neela Forestell (33.25). Forestell earned an 8.8 on vault for first place, and second on floor (8.55).

Kallie Maney earned second place all-around with a score of 33.75 in the Platinum 14-17 year old division. Maney placed first on both vault and bars, with scores of 8.8 and 8.85, respectively.

The team’s next home meet is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Bath YMCA.

