BRUNSWICK — Evan Kilfoil scored 13 of his game-high 17 points to help lead the Dragons to a 53-40 victory over Freeport in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

The Dragons (5-3) darted out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter and led 30-21 at the half. Freeport clawed back in the fourth taking advantage of 8-for-16 shooting from the line for Brunswick but fell short.

Ethan Upham netted 13 points for Brunswick and James Belanger added nine rebounds. The Dragons next play on Thursday when Morse visits for a 6:30 p.m. tip off.

Sophomore Colby Arsenault lead the Falcons (3-5) with 11 points, followed by Blaine Cockburn’s 7 points as Freeport hosts Yarmouth on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Leavitt 56

Mt. Ararat 48

TURNER — Leavitt jumped out to an early lead before Mt. Ararat battled back, but the Eagles were unable to catch them as the Hornets came away with the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win.

Leavitt jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 14-point lead, 47-33, into the final frame. The Eagles pulled within five points but was unable to pull any closer.

Leavitt finished 14-for-19 from the line, while the Eagles were 7-for-9.

James Singleton led all scorers with 23 points as Caleb Manuel chipped in with nine for the Eagles (1-6), who travel to Lewiston on Thursday (7 p.m.).

Leavitt’s Wyatt Hathaway led the Hornets (6-1) with 19 points, followed by Joziah Learned’s 14 and Cole Morin’s nine.

Old Orchard Beach 71

Richmond 49

RICHMOND — Ryan Crockett had a huge night in the Gulls’ big win over the Bobcats Tuesday. Crockett poured in 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists. Jaden Davies chipped in 14 points and had five steals for the Seagulls (3-4) Kenneth Bing dropped 24 points and hauled in 18 rebounds for Richmond (3-5), while Dakotah Gilpatric had 11. Winthrop 54 Lisbon 45 LISBON — Ryan Baird paced Winthrop with 14 points in a Mountain Valley Conference victory over Lisbon on Tuesday. DJ Douglass had a game-high 17 points to lead the Greyhounds (4-3), while Corey Wiers had 10 points in the losing effort. Cameron Hachey chipped in with 13 points for the Ramblers (11-0), while Gavin Perkins had 11 points. Lisbon travels to Monmouth for another MVC clash at 6:30 p.m. Valley 34 Pine Tree Academy 28 Freeport — Thomas Bishop poured in a team-high 15 points as Valley (3-4) downed Pine Tree Academy, 34-28 on Monday. Valley held a 14-8 advantage after one quarter and took a 22-14 into the half. After a close third quarter, Pine Tree Academy doubled up the Cavaliers 6-3 in the final frame but fell short. Chris Amisi netted a game-high 18 points for the Breakers (5-3). Girl’s basketball

TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat took an 18-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to their second win of the season with a 54-40 KVAC win over Leavitt on Tuesday night.

Mt. Ararat’s Elsa Daulerio led all scorers with 16 points, followed by Lauren Magno’s 15, including three 3-point baskets, in the win. Senior guard Kyla Greenleaf chipped in with eight points while dishing out five assists.

The Eagles held a 31-24 advantage at the half and held the visitors to a pair of free throws in the third quarter to extend their lead to 39-26. Daulerio registered eight points in the final frame to seal the victory.

Alison Noniewicz and Emelia Bowie had 10 and nine points, respectively.

Mt. Ararat is home again on Thursday when it takes on Lewiston at 6:30 p.m.

Old Orchard Beach 54

Richmond 25

RICHMOND — Shani Plante led all scorers with 20 points to help lead Old Orchard Beach to a Class C win over Richmond on Tuesday.

The Seagulls improved to 5-2 while the Bobcats fell to 2-6.

Bryanne Lancaster led Richmond with eight points, followed by Sophia Wells and Macy Carver’s four point apiece.

Else MacNair registered nine points for Old Orchard Beach.

Richmond (2-6) hosts Traip on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Valley 31,

Pine Tree Academy 19

FREEPORT — Logan McDonald dropped 19 points in a Class D road victory for the Cavaliers on Monday.

Emily Collins added six points for the Cavaliers (5-3) as they held the Breakers scoreless in the opening quarter before carrying a 14-8 lead into the halftime break. After a 6-4 advantage in the third quarter, the visitors outscored the Breakers (1-7) 11-7 in the final frame to pull away for the victory.

Emily Rojas scored a team-high six points for Pine Tree Academy

