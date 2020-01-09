BRUNSWICK — Brunswick ran out to a 26-14 lead after one quarter of play stifled the Morse offense the rest of the way as the Dragon downed the Shipbuilders, 71-44 in boys

Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference high school basketball action on Thursday night.

James Belanger led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Evan Kilfoil’s 11 and Noah Goddard’s 10. Belanger also hauled in nine rebounds.

Cody Larson tallied eight points, igniting his teammates and the crowd with three late baskets on three consecutive trips down the court late in the opening frame.

“We did a good job ratcheting up the pressure in the first quarter and getting out into transition,” Brunswick coach Todd Hanson said. “It gave us a boost on the offensive end.”

The Dragons, who improved to 6-2 and travel to Marshwood on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game, continued it’s defensive pressure, allowing just eight points in the second quarter and only 22 second-half points.

“I was pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” Hanson added. “We forced them to kick back and contested a lot of their shots.

Gabe Aucoin led Morse (1-7) with 12 points. Brogan Shaw and Jansen Morrison each had five points as the Shipbuilders are back on the court on Saturday when the host Leavitt at 1 p.m.

Lisbon 56,

Monmouth Academy 49

MONMOUTH — DJ Douglass poured in 27 points to lead Lisbon to a 56-49 victory past Monmouth in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball contest.

Douglass made six 3-pointers. Ring Ring chipped in 10 points for the Greyhounds (5-3). Gabe Martin scored 27 points for the Mustangs (6-3), and Brock Bates added nine. Richmond 53

Traip 29 RICHMOND — The Bobcats used a 25-16 second quarter to pull away from Traip for a 53-29 Class C boys basketball game victory on Thursday. Richmond (4-5) was paced by Kenny Bing’s 20 points, followed by Calob Densmore’s 17 as the Bobcats next play on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. game at St. Dom’s Dakota Gilpatric added 12 points to go with his four steals while Densmore and Bing hauled in 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively. Girls basketball

TOPSHAM — Madeline Foster registered 20 points, including 10 in the second quarter as Lewiston pulled away from Mt. Ararat for a 57-49 KVAC win on Thursday.

Following a 10-9 lead after the opening frame, the Blue Devils (2-6) outscored the Eagles (2-5) 19-11 for a 29-20 halftime lead.

Lewiston’s Emily Strachen netted 17 points, including four baskets from behind the arc.

Mt. Ararat was led by Kyla Greenleaf’s 16 points, followed by Elsa Daleurio 14. Eliza Liby had six and Jaden Lohr chipped in with five.

Mt. Ararat travels to Westbrook on Saturday for a 2:30 game.

Traip 44

Richmond 36

RICHMOND — Traip outscored Richmond, 30-21 to erase a one-point halftime deficit to come away with a 44-36 victory in Class C action on Thursday.

Traip’s Abby Hale poured in 15 points followed by Kiki Huntress’ nine and Jen McCluskey’s seven as the Rangers improved to 3-5.

Richmond was led by Bryanne Lancaster’s game-high 16 points while Sophia Wells, Breannah Shea and Lindsie Irish scored five points apiece as the Bobcats, who are at St. Dom’s on Saturday for a noon tip off, fell to 2-7.

Freeport 57,

Yarmouth 47 YARMOUTH — Caroline Smith dumped in a game-high 22 points as the Falcons improved to 6-3 on the season with a 57-47 victory over Yarmouth in girls Western Maine Conference high school basketball action on Thursday. Cat Gould netted 11 of her 13 points in the second half as Freeport outscored Yarmouth 30-21, extending the slim 27-26 halftime lead. Rachel Wall finished with 11 points for the Falcons, who host Gray-New Gloucester on Saturday at 5 p.m. Margaret McNeil led Yarmouth with 19 points. Boys hockey South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 3, Cape Elizabeth 2, OT PORTLAND — Gus Lappin scored his second goal of the game with 1:41 to play in overtime to lead the Red Riots skated past the Capers, 2-1 at the Troubh Ice Arena on Thursday. Gavin Simopolous and Nicholas Lavin had second-period goals as Cape Elizabeth (2-6) took a 2-1 lead, and Jonas Moon, Andrew Carroll and Quinn Gordon provided assists. Deven Hannan scored a power-play goal from Dylan Hannan to tie the game early in the third period for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (4-2-1). Girls hockey

BRUNSWICK — Caroline Tracy had two goals to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland to a 6-0 win over Brunswick in girls hockey at Sid Watson Arena on Wednesday.

Caroline Audette had a goal and two assists while Sophia Castagna had a goal and a helper. Cassady Bussiere and Sophia Hartley each had a goal.

Maranda Guimond made 10 saves for the shutout for the Red Hornets (6-4-2), while Alamea McCarthy 28 saves in Brunswick’s (1-12) net. The Dragons host Portland on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

