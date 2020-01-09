BRUNSWICK — Brunswick ran out to a 26-14 lead after one quarter of play stifled the Morse offense the rest of the way as the Dragon downed the Shipbuilders, 71-44 in boys
Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference high school basketball action on Thursday night.
James Belanger led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Evan Kilfoil’s 11 and Noah Goddard’s 10. Belanger also hauled in nine rebounds.
Cody Larson tallied eight points, igniting his teammates and the crowd with three late baskets on three consecutive trips down the court late in the opening frame.
“We did a good job ratcheting up the pressure in the first quarter and getting out into transition,” Brunswick coach Todd Hanson said. “It gave us a boost on the offensive end.”
The Dragons, who improved to 6-2 and travel to Marshwood on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game, continued it’s defensive pressure, allowing just eight points in the second quarter and only 22 second-half points.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort tonight,” Hanson added. “We forced them to kick back and contested a lot of their shots.
Gabe Aucoin led Morse (1-7) with 12 points. Brogan Shaw and Jansen Morrison each had five points as the Shipbuilders are back on the court on Saturday when the host Leavitt at 1 p.m.
Lisbon 56,
Monmouth Academy 49
Douglass made six 3-pointers. Ring Ring chipped in 10 points for the Greyhounds (5-3).
Gabe Martin scored 27 points for the Mustangs (6-3), and Brock Bates added nine.
Richmond 53
Traip 29
RICHMOND — The Bobcats used a 25-16 second quarter to pull away from Traip for a 53-29 Class C boys basketball game victory on Thursday.
Richmond (4-5) was paced by Kenny Bing’s 20 points, followed by Calob Densmore’s 17 as the Bobcats next play on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. game at St. Dom’s
Dakota Gilpatric added 12 points to go with his four steals while Densmore and Bing hauled in 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
Girls basketball
TOPSHAM — Madeline Foster registered 20 points, including 10 in the second quarter as Lewiston pulled away from Mt. Ararat for a 57-49 KVAC win on Thursday.
Following a 10-9 lead after the opening frame, the Blue Devils (2-6) outscored the Eagles (2-5) 19-11 for a 29-20 halftime lead.
Lewiston’s Emily Strachen netted 17 points, including four baskets from behind the arc.
Mt. Ararat was led by Kyla Greenleaf’s 16 points, followed by Elsa Daleurio 14. Eliza Liby had six and Jaden Lohr chipped in with five.
Mt. Ararat travels to Westbrook on Saturday for a 2:30 game.
Freeport 57,
Yarmouth 47
Margaret McNeil led Yarmouth with 19 points.
Boys hockey
South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 3,
Cape Elizabeth 2, OT
Gavin Simopolous and Nicholas Lavin had second-period goals as Cape Elizabeth (2-6) took a 2-1 lead, and Jonas Moon, Andrew Carroll and Quinn Gordon provided assists.
Deven Hannan scored a power-play goal from Dylan Hannan to tie the game early in the third period for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (4-2-1).
Girls hockey
BRUNSWICK — Caroline Tracy had two goals to lead Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland to a 6-0 win over Brunswick in girls hockey at Sid Watson Arena on Wednesday.
Caroline Audette had a goal and two assists while Sophia Castagna had a goal and a helper. Cassady Bussiere and Sophia Hartley each had a goal.
Maranda Guimond made 10 saves for the shutout for the Red Hornets (6-4-2), while Alamea McCarthy 28 saves in Brunswick’s (1-12) net. The Dragons host Portland on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
NYA girls earn bounce-back win over Waynflete
-
Times Record Sports
Area high school roundups — Dragons run past Morse, Freeport pulls away from Yarmouth
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Rangers’ defenseman gets hat trick in 6-3 win over Devils
-
Business
Lobstermen Down East throw cold water on state plan to protect whales
-
Varsity Maine
Thursday’s boys’ roundup: Greely’s Bagshaw scores 45, sets school 3-point record