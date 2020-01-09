BIDDEFORD – Jeannette L. Ross, 95, formerly of Biddeford, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Savannah Court in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was born August 24, 1924 in Biddeford, a daughter of Charles and Malvina (Couture) Labbe and was educated in Biddeford schools.

In July of 1948 she married Paul R. Ross in St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. She worked in the textile mills as a spooler, retiring in 1991. She then worked with her husband in the State Farm Insurance office on Alfred Street in Biddeford.

Jeannette had been a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Biddeford Senior Citizens.

Preceding her in death were Paul, her husband of 55 years in 2004; and her brother, Charles Emile Labbe who died on Iwo Jima during WWII.

She is survived by one son, Ronald P. Ross and wife Madeleine of Springvale, two daughters, Elaine Wojcieszek and husband Steve of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Cecile Caya and husband Robert of Lyman; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Donations in memory of Jeannette may be made to

Alzheimer’s Association,

383 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

