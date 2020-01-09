BRUNSWICK – Eileen Minnehan, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020 after a period of declining health. Eileen was born in Portland on April 5, 1926 to James H. and Catherine (Sullivan) Feeney.

She graduated from Deering High School and attended Marygrove College in Detroit, Mich. She married Lawrence C. Minnehan on Nov. 4, 1950 in Morristown, N.J. where they raised six children. She was employed for many years as a librarian at Morristown Public Library before retiring in Brunswick.

Eileen put most of her energy into proudly raising her children, instilling in them a love of music, reading and volunteerism. She was passionate about reading, the arts, playing competitive bridge and knitting.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Richard, sisters, Frances Burnham and Kathleen Montalbano, and husband: Lawrence. She is survived by four daughters, Ellen Minnehan, Jeanne Peters and husband Tom, Carol Minnehan, Patty Cormier and husband John, two sons, Peter Minnehan and wife Paula, David Minnehan; and 11 grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care Eileen received from the staff and nurses at Horizons Living & Rehab Center in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be at Brackett Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m., with burial to follow at a later date. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be

made to the:

Big Brothers/Sisters of Bath/Brunswick

85 Maine St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

