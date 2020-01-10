CUMBERLAND CENTER – James “Jim” E. Lynch, 82, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.Jim was born on April 14, 1937, the son of the late Francis and Katherine (Hopkins) Lynch. He grew up in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1956. After high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years and was taught how to fly planes, which grew into a passion of his. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim attended East Tech Aero Tech in Massachusetts, where he got his certification as an airplane mechanic. Jim worked as a mechanic for many years at Port O, Maine, and Harraseeket Boatyard. He was also a teacher at Portland Arts and Technology High School. Jim married Kathleen Mulcahy on April 20, 1968, and together they purchased and operated a sporting camp on Eagle Lake. In 2004 they moved back to Cumberland to retire. Jim will be remembered as someone who would always lend a hand to anyone he met, and the time he cherished with his family, especially at the Little Sebago camp. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Richard Lynch. He is survived by his daughters, Bridget Berryman and her husband Steve of Scarborough, Mary Lynch of Cumberland Center, a son, James Lynch of Cumberland Center; a sister, Maryanne Kenyon and her husband David of Connecticut; a grandson, Hunter Lynch; special cousins, Cynthia Rendall and Barbara O’Brien; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland. Burial will be held at a later date.Arrangements under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Jim’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comMemorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Maine Veterans’ Home 290 U.S. Route One Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous