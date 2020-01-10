FALMOUTH – James “Jim” G. McCann, 69, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at Maine Medical Center surrounded by his beloved family after a hard battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Jim was born in Bangor on June 10, 1950 to Edith Soucy and Edward L. McCann. He was the 9th born of 18 children. In 1969, Jim graduated from John Bapst High School in Bangor and was then drafted to serve in the Vietnam War later that year. He was a U.S. military Purple Heart veteran who served as infantry sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division from 1969 to 1971. While serving his country in Vietnam, he was shot and seriously wounded during a jungle patrol, when his squad was ambushed by enemy soldiers. When he returned home from active duty, he attended Thomas College in Waterville and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Jim then went on to residential and commercial real estate, running the ERA franchise in Maine from 1983-1989, growing it to the largest residential real estate company in Maine at that time. He was a real estate broker for the remainder of his life. Jim married the love of his life, Brenda Roy of Waterville, on June 11, 1983, and had four children, all of whom were his entire world. Jim loved his children so well and so fiercely. He was a man with unwavering faith in God, a member of New Life Church, and served four years in street ministry. He had such a love of nature, animals, bird watching, cribbage, old movies and was arguably one of the most devoted and knowledgeable Boston Celtics fans of all time. Challenge him in Celtics trivia, and you would lose. He even taught all of his children to recite the 1984 championship player lineup (thanks, Dad.) Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda; four children, Matthew McCann and his spouse Jessica McCann of Hudson, Ohio, Andrew McCann and his spouse Tsvetina McCann of New York, Erin McCann of Saco, and Patrick McCann of Shanghai, China; four grandchildren, Dean, Lydia, Baet, and Jack; 11 brothers and sisters; and his beloved dog Charlotte, who misses him every day. Dad, your absence is painfully palpable. We love you 10x10x10, bigger than the heavens, we love you. Thank you for giving us such unconditional love, for all the hugs, Dad jokes and infinite “I love yous,” even when we were difficult to love. Thank you for not missing a single game or track meet, for showing up when we needed you, every time. Thank you for giving us a love of animals and of human beings. Thank you for demonstrating what faith means and for teaching us such genuine kindness and compassion, in a world that’s too often unkind. Guide us, Dad, and stay with us. We love you forever. Visiting hours celebrating Jim’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Funeral service for Jim will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 551 Alfred Rd., Biddeford. To view Jim’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

