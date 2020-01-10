PORTLAND – Paul B. Twomey passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 in Portland. He was born on July 9, 1933, the son of the late Captain John J. Twomey, USN and Emmeline (Malone) Twomey in Darby, Pa. He graduated from Fordham Prep in 1951 and Fordham University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Paul married his grammar school sweetheart in New Rochelle, N.Y. in 1958. His wife was Nancy E. Penz of New Rochelle, N.Y. survives him as well as their five children. The children are Nancy and Walter Donne of Fairfield, Conn. and their two daughters, Ann and John Albert of California and their two sons and daughter, Michele and Stephen Zachensky II of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. and their son, Paul and Sarah Twomey of Durham; and Mary Ann Danahy-Sammel and Andrew Sammel of Yorktown Heights, N.Y. and their three daughters.Paul was predeceased by his sisters, Dr. Mary Lynch of South Salem N.Y. and Elizabeth Campbell of White Plains, N.Y., as well as his oldest brother, Lt. Gen. David M. Twomey, USMC and brother John Twomey. Paul began his business career with Mackay Radio and Telegraph, Inc. a subsidiary of International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) as a human relations person in 1957. He retired in 1989 after having progressed through many executive assignments to a group senior vice president of a communications operations company. During his professional career, he traveled heavily in Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and United Kingdom. During his ITT tenure, he completed and MBA at NYU and studies in advanced economics. Paul and Nancy retired to Maine in 1993 and after a year in Freeport, moved to Eagle Lake, where they spent 15 wonderful years before returning to Freeport. During their stay in Aroostook County Paul received an Associate Degree in Forest Technology from U.M.F.K. and a Master of Arts Degree in Pastoral Theology from St. Joseph College of Maine. Paul was always grateful for his Catholic faith, country, wife, children, grandchildren and the opportunity to live in Maine and his beloved “country.” The family invites you to a time of visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 12 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will be in the spring. To offer your condolences or share your memories please go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.comDonations may be made to a charity of your choice in Paul’s name.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous