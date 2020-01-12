SOUTH PORTLAND – Andrew F. Thomas, 93, of South Portland passed away at home on Dec. 28, 2019.

Mr. Thomas was born in Portland on July 2, 1926, the son of Robert P. and Rena Leavitt Thomas. He attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1945. He graduated from Bowdoin College in the class of 1950. Most of his working career was with Armour & Co., where he served as office manager.

Mr. Thomas was an active member of the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church. He served in the church in a number of ways. He was a Sunday School Teacher, Missions Treasurer, and Ruling Elder. He served as a Ruling Elder for over four decades. It can be said of him that his church was an important part of his life.

Mr. Thomas had many interests, and among his hobbies were reading and music. He enjoyed reading books on theology, history, and biography. He also enjoyed listening to recordings of classical music and had many of these in his home.

Andrew and his wife, Edith, both had a love for travel. They enjoyed visits to some of the big cities of our country, and visits to Florida. A highlight of their travels were trips to England. They stayed in London each time and from there visited points of interest. On their second trip to London they went to Paris on the Eurostar, the high-speed train that went under the English Channel. During their time in Paris they visited Versailles, described as the world’s grandest palace.

Mr. Thomas is survived his wife of 64 years, Edith; as well as nephews, Joseph (Tammy) Thomas and Gerald (Jean) Liukkonen and niece, Heather (Chris) Corkery; and several cousins.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., at the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 32 Neal Street, Portland. Burial will be at Pine Grave Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

The family would like to thank the Northern Lights Home Care and hospice team for their wonderful help over the last year and Elena and Dena, his caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the

Greater Portland

Christian School

1338 Broadway

South Portland, ME 04106

