PORTLAND – Beverly Ann DiBiase, 83, of Portland, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Born in South Portland, she was a daughter of Clarence and M. Irene Day Doughty. She attended South Portland school.

Bev started her working career at the age of 17 at Universal Watkins, pressing shirts and uniforms. She worked very hard all her life, mainly cooking at various restaurants, Uncle Andy’s, Patti’s Restaurant, Portland Jetport, just to name a few.

Bev loved playing cards, fried clams, watching wrestling and games shows, earrings and purses. She loved her family.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sandra Barracks and brother, David Doughty.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Louis DiBiase Sr.; her children, Ann Doughty and her partner Sue DiBiase of Canaan, Denise Berrick of Portland, Brenda DiBiase and her partner Barry Webber of Windham and Brian Berrick and his wife Brenda of Windham; her stepchildren, Deborah DiBiase and her partner Liz Preston of Westbrook, Louis DiBiase Jr. and his wife Carol of Portland, Cynthia DiBiase of Westbrook, Robert DiBiase and his wife Alice of Livermore Falls, Kevin DiBiase of South Portland, Julie Gagnon of Portland, Tonya DiBiase of Portland and Jesse DiBiase of Gorham.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and her many friends and neighbors at Northfield Green.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Bev received on the Shapiro Unit of the Cedars, from the nurses, CNAs to housekeepers. Thank you.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020 at the Community Room at Northfield Green.

To view Bev’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com

