STANDISH – On Jan. 2, 2020, Vincent “Vinny” Oates of Standish, and loving husband to Kerry (Rogers) Oates, died as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Vinny is now with his beautiful little boy, his buddy, Owen Vincent Oates, who also lost his life in this same car accident.

Vinny, born, Jan. 6, 1968, grew up in Portland, was 51 years old and was living his best life. He married the love of his life on Sept. 19, 2009 and began to build their beautiful family, with Kerry’s oldest son, Zachary Dubiel and then with little Owen.

Vinny believed in working hard and did so with his own successful carpentry business, Vinny’s Carpentry and Remodeling. Vinny remodeled his own home as their family grew and he wanted to have a house where he, Kerry, Zach and Owen would be proud to call home. Vinny’s greatest joy was spending time with his little Owen, his boy, his buddy. There are many ways Vinny and Owen loved being together especially when they could surprise Kerry by decorating the house for Christmas or a surprise dinner after she had worked a long day. Vinny’s smile was brightest when talking about Owen and his life with Kerry. As a family, they dedicated their summers to camping with close friends and loving those relaxing days together.

Vinny was the only loving son to Francis “Chuck” and Gloria Peachwall Oates. Growing up, Vinny and his parents spent much of their time on outings with Vinny’s grandparents, aunt, uncle and cousins, who in many ways, were his siblings. Vinny’s passion for the outdoors and camping started as a young child. His carpentry talent started as a young age as well when he learned that he loved working with his hands. Most of all, Vinny loved his family and his friends.

During his final few days, Vinny was surrounded by so many friends, family members and his parents showing their love and support. He was loved very much by so many. Losing Vinny is yet another mystery we will never understand. We will always remember Vinny as a good man, loving husband, father and son and the best friend you could have.

In addition to his wife, Vinny is survived by his parents; his stepson; his uncle, Richard T. Hodgkins; cousins, Michelle Smart, Lynda Eaton, Julie Gibbons, Nicole Horne, Catherine Flaherty Lamson, David Flaherty, Stephen Flaherty, and Mary Beth Flaherty.

He is predeceased by his little boy, Owen; maternal and paternal grandparents; and his Aunt Pat, Patricia Peachwall Hodgkins.

Information about Vinny and Owen’s services will be shared later this spring or early summer, with a date and time to be announced in the newspaper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of Owen’s favorite places, the

River Road Horse

Rescue Farm.

To donate online, please visit https://www.msspa.org/donate/

Alternatively, donations are also welcomed by mail to

MSSPA

P.O. Box 10

So. Windham, ME 04082

OR

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

