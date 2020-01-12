NEW GLOUCESTER – Shirley Teresa Hartford Hotham, 81, died Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Calais May 27, 1938, the daughter of Eral and Mary Newell Hartford.She grew up in South Portland and attended Holy Cross Schools. Shirley worked at a Ford dealership in South Portland and Health-Tex before she became a stay at home Mom and in 1979 as a bookkeeper for the family business Hotham & Sons Lumber.She married William Hotham I on Jan. 30, 1959 and together they raised four children. She enjoyed cooking, family get togethers, crocheting, puzzle books, cards, and especially cribbage and going to camp, Sunday drives with her husband Bill, where they always enjoyed lunch at some new spot in Maine. She was predeceased by her husband Bill who died Jan. 24, 2002 and her two sisters, and a brother. She is survived by her children, William Hotham II and companion Susan, Charles Hotham and wife Annette, Patricia LaChance and husband Bryan, Frank Hotham and wife Cindy; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one on the way. Shirley will be forever missed.A Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 with a Remembrance Time starting at 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray, Maine. Memorial Donations may be made to: New Gloucester Fire& Rescue, 385 Intervale Road New Gloucester, ME 04260

