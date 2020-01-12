PORTLAND – Carolyn “Callie” B. Carson, 83, of Portland, passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough on Dec. 18, 2019, from complications of AML. Callie, the second of 12 children was born on Oct. 14, 1936, to Elgee G. Brice and Elmer E. Darling.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of her life at South Portland Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave. in South Portland on Jan. 18, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. A repass will follow the service at the same location. To read the full obituary online please go to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

