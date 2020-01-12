WINDHAM – Galen T. Jordan, 74, passed away Jan. 3, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born April 4, 1945 in Bangor, the son of the late William E. Jordan and Kathryn Decker Jordan. He attended schools in Bangor, then enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1963 to 1966.

Galen worked as a builder for many years in and around the Portland area. Many of his customers called him “The Magic Man”, He was known to be very creative in construction or renovation projects. He had customers far and wide and some with many of them becoming lifelong friends.

In his spare time he enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting and chatting with family and friends. Holidays were especially happy times with many family gatherings.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Billy and Douglas Jordan.

He is survived by the love of his life of 19 years, Elizabeth Paige of Windham; two sisters, Bernice MacDonald and her husband Tony of Orrington, Kathleen Fowler and her husband Danny of Bangor; a blended family of 10 children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his request, his body was donated to the University of New England for research. He demanded there be no services but that his family have a celebration of life with a party filled with lots of laughter and fun. He believed that a good day was one where you shared a smile with the ones you love. May his journey to his new home be full of sunshine. We will miss you!

