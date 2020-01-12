GRAY – Michelle (Hardy) Finocchietti of Gray, passed away due to heart complications on Jan. 5, 2020 at the age of 50.

Michelle is survived by her children, Anthony Finocchietti Jr. of Raymond and Brittney (Finocchietti) Russell of Portland; her mother and stepfather, Nancy (MacLean) Fruzia and Bob Fruzia of Mississippi; her sister, Susan Hardy of Florida; her grandchildren, Hailey Finocchietti and Carol Russell of Portland; her stepmother, Sharon Hardy of Scarborough; her father-in-law, David Finocchietti Sr. of Gray; her brother-in-law and his wife, David and Kelly Finocchietti of Buxton, her sister-in-law and her husband, Dianna (Finocchietti) Thurlow and Luke Thurlow of Poland; her nephew, David Finocchietti III of Buxton, her nieces, Ashley Taylor and Melissa Sproul of Poland; and many other close friends and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Finocchietti of Gray; her father, Bob Hardy of Kennebunk; her grandparents, Gordon and Thelma MacLean of South Portland; her grandparents, Lorraine Ware of South Portland and Sherman Hardy of Sanford; and her mother-in-law, Carol (Blais) Finocchietti of Gray.

Michelle was born on March 3, 1969 in Portland to Bob Hardy and Nancy (MacLean) Fruzia. She graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1987 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Tony Finocchietti in 1988. The couple went on to have two children, Brittney and Anthony. Michelle was a loving, caring mother who cherished all the time she spent with her family.

Michelle spent many years in clerical work at Unum in Portland. She enjoyed arts and crafts, as well as wildlife. She especially loved birds and dolphins. Michelle found much joy in life with her family and friends. Spreading her love and kindness everywhere she went. She loved her grandchildren, Hailey and Carol dearly and cherished every moment she spent with them.

Michelle was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness for many years and attended the North Yarmouth Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Many of Michelle’s dearest friends from the congregation will miss her very much. Everyone enjoyed her company and appreciated her loving nature and thoughtful ways.

Michelle was a kind person who loved life and everyone she shared it with. She will forever be missed.

There will be a service held for Michelle at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in North Yarmouth on Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend please contact her son, Anthony Finocchietti Jr. at (207) 449-2006.

