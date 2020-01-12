ELLSWORTH – Rose L. (Nappi) Denis, 79, passed away on January 7, 2020, at her home in Ellsworth, after a long illness, with her loving daughters by her side.

A memorial service will be held on January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Samuel Wilde Memorial Chapel, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. Rose will be interned with her husband, Roger A. Denis, at the V.A. Cemetery in Augusta.

For the complete obituary, to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family, please visit, www.advantageportland.com.

