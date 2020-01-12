GRAY – Jacqueline Jean Bailey, a resident of Gray, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, while surrounded by family and friends.

Jackie was born on Jan. 23, 1951 in Portland to the late Basil and Phyllis (Dyer) Peterson. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Windham High School in 1969. In her early years, she volunteered as a candy striper at Maine Medical Center. After training as a CNA, Jackie was employed at Bridgton Hospital. She was married to the late Barry C. Bailey.

Jackie was a devoted Christian who had a servant’s heart. She was a happy mother to her two sons, Scott and David. She spent much of her adult life as a care giver, dedicated to the needs of close family members. Jackie enjoyed volunteering at her children’s school and attending ball games. She also loved her church family and tirelessly gave of her time and resources at Grace Baptist Church of Portland. She loved gospel preaching and music.

Jackies friends and family enjoyed her sense of humor and was well known for her love of shopping and collecting. Jackie will be best remembered for her generous spirit and for her sincere love of others. She often met life’s challenging circumstances with a favorite Bible verse. Romans 8:28 “…all things work together for good to them that love God…”

She is survived by sons, Scott Bailey of Gray and David Bailey of Portland; her sister, Arlene and husband Dana Irish of Gray and sister, Nancy and husband Leigh Caron of Brunswick, half-sister, Helen Peterson Leavitt Allen of Bradenton, Fla. and brother, Basil Peterson Jr. and his wife Eleanor of Standish; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences or participate in Jacqueline’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous