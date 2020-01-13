PROMOTIONS
Bernstein Shur announced four new shareholders:

Ann Freeman

Ann Freeman is a member of the firm’s labor and employment and municipal and governmental services practice groups. She lives in Portland.

 

 

 

Sara Hellstedt

Sara Hellstedt is a member of the labor and employment and workplace and campus independent investigations and consulting practice groups. She lives in North Yarmouth.

 

 

 

Lindsay Leone

Lindsay Leone of Cape Elizabeth is a member of the energy and commercial and governmental finance practice groups.

 

 

 

Adam Prescott

Adam Prescott of Scarborough is a member of the business restructuring and insolvency practice group.

 

 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Hawley Strait

Attorney Hawley Strait was elected to the board of directors for Bernstein Shur.

Strait, of Yarmouth, is a shareholder in the firm’s Portland office and a member of the real estate practice group.

 

 

