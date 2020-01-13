MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodford St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the weekly Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheons have been canceled until further notice. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public Bean Supper, featuring Homemade casseroles, baked beans, salads, and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. $8 to $15. Handicapped accessible. 767-3572.

Buffet Style Bean Supper, includes two kinds of beans, American chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, biscuits, brown bread and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. AMVETS Post 6, New Gloucester. $8, $3 age 12 and under. 926-4402.

