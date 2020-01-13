BELFAST

Midcoast Actors Studio will perform “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a comedy by Tony Award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and again Jan. 24 and 25, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday and Jan. 26 at The Crosby Center, 96 Church St.

The cast includes April Rejman, Erik Perkins, Katie Glessner, Anne Howell, Andrea Itkin and Dakota Wing. The production is directed by Tyler Johnstone with Sarah Joy stage managing and Kelly Hewins producing.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for students. This production is not intended for young children. For more information visit midcoastactors.org and like them on Facebook.

PORTLAND

St. Peter Parish will hold a fundraising to benefit the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Guild Hall at 307 Congress St.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and a silent auction, followed by the Keys to the City Dueling Piano Dinner Show featuring Jim Ciampi and Seth Holbrook. The show incorporates a wide range of music, audience participation and comedy. Following dinner and dessert, a live auction will be held before the full Jim Ciampi Band takes the stage to provide an evening of dancing.

Tickets are $30, all are welcome to attend.

For more details, call J. Ciampi Events at 712-9205 or email [email protected] or call 773-7746 or visit [email protected].

AUGUSTA

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) will hold a full day of educational programming at the Maine Agricultural Trades Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Dr.

The show, sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, will offer programming spanning topics from soil tests to pests and from organic livestock production to organic certification and public policy. A flower growers’ round-table discussion will be offered as will an informal overview and discussion of MOFGA’s programs. At the trades show, MOFGA’s programs are free and open to all. At the MOFGA booth we will offer additional information outside of the educational sessions throughout the entire event.

At 10 a.m. the 2020 Common Ground Country Fair poster will be unveiled and available for purchase at the MOFGA booth or at store.mofga.org.

CAMDEN

Mid-Coast Audubon will host the presentation “Citizen Science in our Coastal Estuaries” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Public Library, 55 Main St.

Sarah Gladu, Chair of the Maine Coastal Observing Alliance (MCOA), will discuss the significant volunteer effort underway in the mid-coast to monitor the quality of water in coastal rivers and estuaries.

MCOA is an alliance of non-profits collecting water quality data from the mid-coast region, with a focus on coastal acidification and understanding the relationship between nutrients in estuaries and pH. When excessive nutrients enter estuaries, coastal acidification can increase, which has negative implications for wildlife, shellfish resources and more.

Gladu will talk about coastal acidification, MCOA, the necessity of a long-term water quality data set, and some observations that have been made through this citizen science initiative with respect to estuarine water quality from Harraseeket to Rockport Harbor.

