Falmouth has a new baseball coach and it’s the most successful coach in the state over the past two decades. Athletic director James Coffey announced last week that the Yachtsmen have tabbed Mike D’Andrea to head the program. D’Andrea won seven Class A state championships in a 12-year stint at Deering between 1997-2008 (and also led the Deering-populated Nova Seafoods team to the 2004 American Legion national championship, as well as Deering’s girls’ basketball team to a couple of crowns) and skippered Scarborough to the championship this past spring. D’Andrea, who was also a standout player for Portland High and the University of Maine and played professionally for the Atlanta Braves organization, said leaving Scarborough was difficult, but added he’s excited for a new opportunity.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Scarborough and (athletic director) Mike LeGage and the job he does,” D’Andrea said. “In four years, everything I asked for, I received. The program was excelling and I love the kids, so it was a tough decision to leave that, but I live in Falmouth, my kids are in the school district and it’s the right move.

“Kevin (Winship, the former Falmouth coach who recently stepped down) did a very good job and I plan to go in and implement my system. We’ll work hard and do the best job we can do. I want Falmouth to be proud of the program.”

“I’m psyched about it,” said Coffey. “Obviously (Mike’s) one of the best of the best. He’s the total package.”

