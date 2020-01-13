(Ed. Note: For the complete North Yarmouth Academy-Waynflete boys’ basketball and Greely-Oxford Hills and NYA-Waynflete girls’ basketball game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

The winter sports season has passed the midway point and is making the turn for home and all signs suggest that the best is yet to come.

Here’s a look back at the week that was, as well as a glimpse ahead:

Boys’ basketball

Greely’s three-time defending Class A boys’ basketball team extended its win streak to six games and improved to 8-2 and third in Class A South after wins last week at Oxford Hills (68-49), at home over Gray-New Gloucester (76-68) and at Wells (55-48). Against the Vikings, Logan Bagshaw had 29 points, Luke Gabloff 14 and Nick Butler a dozen. In the win over the Patriots, Bagshaw erupted for 45 points and in the process broke the program-record for made 3-pointers. Against the Warriors, Bagshaw had 20 points and Gabloff added 11. The Rangers were home versus Kennebunk Tuesday, go to Poland Friday and are at defending Class B South champion Cape Elizabeth Monday (see our website for game story).

Falmouth had its six-game win streak snapped last Tuesday by visiting York, 68-63, then improved to 8-3 and fourth in Class A South after downing visiting Marshwood (49-41) and Massabesic (48-32). Against the Wildcats, Mike Simonds had 18 points, Brady Coyne 15, Nicco Pitre 12 and Emmett Hamilton 10.

“(York’s) probably the yardstick everybody is being measured by now and they’re legit,” said Falmouth coach Dave Halligan. “They’re a tough matchup because they’re very athletic.”

In the win over the Hawks, Simonds led the way with 15 points and Josh LeFevre added a dozen. Against the Mustangs, Ethan McKee had a team-high 14 points and Coyne added 12. The Yachtsmen were at Leavitt Tuesday, host Kennebunk Thursday (see our website for game story) and visit Morse Monday.

In Class B South, Yarmouth began the week 5-5 and sixth in the Heals following a 71-27 home win over Lincoln Academy and a 55-52 setback at Freeport. In the loss, Jason Lainey had 18 points and Peter Psyhogeos added 14. The Clippers were at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, host Fryeburg Academy Friday and welcome Wells Tuesday of next week (see our website for game story).

Freeport’s skid hit four games last Tuesday with a 53-40 setback at Brunswick. The Falcons then downed visiting Yarmouth (55-52) and fell to 4-6 and ninth in Class B South after an 81-66 home loss to Gray-New Gloucester. Colby Arsenault had a team-high 11 points against the Dragons. Blaine Cockburn had 19 points and Arsenault added 14 in the victory. In the loss to the Patriots, Blaine Cockburn led the way with 14 points, Heath Cockburn added 12 and Arsenault, Elias Thomas and Gabe Wagner all finished with 10.

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy made it six wins in a row, 73-41, at home over St. Dom’s last Tuesday, then lost at home to Waynflete, 65-38 before downing host Pine Tree Academy, 69-47, to improve to 7-2 and sixth in the Heals. Against the Saints, Te’Andre King had 21 points and a dozen rebounds and Chris Hamblett added 18 points. In the loss, King had 21 points and 15 rebounds, but the Panthers went a long stretch without a field goal.

“I thought it was going the way I wanted it to, but we couldn’t get shots to fall and turnovers killed us,” NYA coach Jason Knight lamented. “Free throws don’t cut it when you’re playing a team making 3s and capitalizing on mistakes. Class C South is wide open. We consider ourselves right in the mix. We have to refine some things.”

In the win over Pine Tree Academy, Logan Welch went off for 33 points, Hamblett added 16 and King had a dozen. The Panthers were home versus Buckfield Wednesday, go to Old Orchard Beach Friday and visit Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, two-time defending Class A champion Greely extended its three-year win streak to 48 games after victories last week over visiting Oxford Hills, the reigning Class AA champion (62-61), at defending Class B champion Gray-New Gloucester (54-40) and at home over Wells (69-34). Against the Vikings, Katie Fitzpatrick had a game for the ages, scoring 18 points and grabbing 20 rebounds, Brooke Obar added 17 points and Camille Clement finished with 12.

“It was nerve-wracking, but we love close games,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is going to prepare us for the tournament.”

“Win or lose, this was huge for us,” Obar said. “They’re one of the best teams we’ll play. For us to handle the type of pressure Oxford Hills showed us gives us a bright future.”

“It was a great game,” added Greely coach Todd Flaherty. “We were going to come out of here a better team and we certainly are after that. The girls want to win and they do winning things when they have to.”

In the win over the Patriots, Chelsea Graiver had 17 points and Clement and Fitzpatrick had 14 apiece. Against the Warriors, Clement, Fitzpatrick and Graiver all had 15 points. The Rangers (ranked first in the Class A South Heal Points standings) were at Kennebunk Tuesday, host Poland Friday and welcome Cape Elizabeth Monday.

Falmouth fell to 6-5 and seventh in Class A South following losses last week at York (53-47), Marshwood (62-47) and Massabesic (54-52). In the loss to the Wildcats, Allie Cunningham had a team-high 16 points, Anna Turgeon added 11 and Cameron Birks had 10. Against the Hawks, Turgeon had 14 points and Birks and Cunningham each finished with 10.

“We just battle all game long and don’t give up,” said Falmouth coach Dawn Armandi. “If we want to compete with the best, we have to be able to play 32 minutes or more.”

In the loss to the Mustangs, Sloane Ginevan had 25 points and Turgeon added 13. The Yachtsmen hosted Leavitt Tuesday, go to Kennebunk Thursday and welcome Morse Monday.

In Class B South, Freeport took over the top spot in the Heals after improving to 7-3 last week with wins over visiting Brunswick (41-39), host Yarmouth (57-47) and visiting Gray-New Gloucester (42-27). Against the previously undefeated Dragons, Caroline Smith led the way with 19 points. Rachell Wall added 11. In the win over the Clippers, Smith had 22 points, Cat Gould added 13 and Wall had 11. In the Falcons’ first win over the Patriots in six years, Smith and Wall each scored a dozen points. Freeport was at Mt. Ararat Tuesday, hosts Lake Region Friday and welcomes Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Yarmouth was 7-3 and second in Class B South following a 64-49 win at Lincoln Academy and a 57-47 home loss to Freeport last week. In the victory, Katelyn D’Appolonia led the way with 18 points, while Calin McGonagle added 14, Margaret McNeil had 13 and Ava Feeley 10. Against the Falcons, McNeil had a team-high 19 points. The Clippers were at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, go to Fryeburg Academy Friday and visit Wells Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, NYA suffered its first loss last Tuesday, 33-30 to visiting St. Dom’s, then improved to 8-1 and fifth in the Heals with wins over visiting Waynflete (44-26) and at Pine Tree Academy (52-20). Katie Larson had a team-high 13 points in the setback. Against the Flyers, Serena Mower and Maidlyn Onorato each had 10 points.

“We knew (Waynflete) would play well, being our rival,” said Mower. “We expected to have some competition tonight.”

“We have six new players in the rotation, but we’ve played well together,” said NYA coach Tom Robinson.

In the win over the Breakers, Angel Huntsman led the way with 13 points and Erin Reid added 11.

The Panthers were home versus Buckfield Wednesday, go to Old Orchard Beach Friday and visit Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

Greely’s defending Class B champion boys’ hockey team was atop the Class B South Heal Points standings at 6-1-1 at press time following last week’s 3-1 win at York. The Rangers host Thornton Academy Saturday and go to Old Town/Orono for a state game rematch Monday.

Yarmouth evened its record at 3-3 last Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Leavitt. Truman Peters had the goal. The Clippers (eighth in Class B South) were home versus York Wednesday, welcome Brunswick Saturday and play host to Cape Elizabeth Monday (see our website for game story).

In Class A, Falmouth was 4-3-1 and third following a 5-1 home win over Marshwood last week. The Yachtsmen were at Windham Wednesday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op squad was 4-2-1 and fifth in Class A following last Thursday’s 3-2 overtime home victory over Cape Elizabeth. Gus Lappin scored two goals, including the winner. The team was at St. Dom’s Wednesday and welcomes Lewiston Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth/Freeport was 6-9 and third in the North Region Heals entering Wednesday’s home game versus York. The squad lost twice last week, 6-0 at Lewiston and 9-0 at Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland. Yarmouth/Freeport is home versus Brunswick Saturday.

Greely fell to 3-8-1 and seventh in the North after a 2-2 home tie versus Winslow and a 6-0 loss at St. Dom’s last week. Kerry Roberts had both goals in the tie. The Rangers were at Winslow Wednesday, host Edward Little Saturday and go to Mt. Ararat/Morse Monday.

Falmouth fell to 3-10 and sixth in the South Region after home losses last week to Scarborough (4-0) and undefeated Lewiston (3-0). The Yachtsmen hosted defending state champion Cheverus Tuesday and welcome Gorham Thursday.

Indoor track

Last weekend brought another round of indoor track meets in Gorham.

Falmouth’s boys won a five-team SMAA meet, while the Yachtsmen girls were third.

Greely’s girls were second to York in an eight-team WMC meet, while the Rangers’ girls placed third. NYA’s boys were fifth and the girls sixth.

In a seven-team WMC meet, the Freeport girls were runners-up to Poland, while the Falcons’ boys came in fifth. Yarmouth’s girls placed fifth and the boys were sixth.

Falmouth’s Josh Bradford won the shot put (61 feet, 2.25 inches) at Saturday’s Dartmouth Relays in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Skiing

Falmouth’s boys’ Nordic ski team came in first at Saturday’s Roy Varney Hornet Classic race. Marcus Goodbody paced the Yachtsmen with a seventh-place individual finish (with a time of 17 minutes, 18.1 seconds). Freeport came in sixth (Tom Robinson was 21st individually in 18:14.9) and Greely was 17th (the Rangers boasted the fourth-place individual, Leif Harvey, 16:56.1).

In the girls’ meet, won by Portland, the Falcons came in seventh, the Rangers were 10th and the Yachtsmen placed 11th. Individually, Falmouth’s Eva Clement was fourth (18:52.8), Greely’s Alex Collins came in seventh (19:20.2) and Freeport’s Jane Dawson was 10th (19:41.0).

In Alpine action, Falmouth’s boys and girls each finished first in a five-team SMAA/WMC slalom meet Monday. In the boys’ meet, A.J. Noyes was first individually with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 29 seconds. Freeport’s boys and girls were each fifth.

In a five-team giant slalom meet Monday, Greely’s boys were first and the girls third.

Last week, both Yarmouth teams were third in a WMC giant slalom meet.

Press Herald staff writers Steve Craig and Mike Lowe contributed to this story.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: