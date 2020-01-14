The winter sports season has passed the midway point and is making the turn for home and all signs suggest that the best is yet to come.

Here’s a look back at the week that was, as well as a glimpse ahead:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick boys’ basketball team was 6-3 and ninth in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time following home wins last week over visiting Freeport (53-40) and Morse (71-44) and a 43-37 loss at Marshwood. The Dragons were home with Westbrook Tuesday and Lewiston Thursday and welcome Kennebunk Monday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-8 and 13th in Class A South following losses at Leavitt (56-48) and Lewiston (73-49) and at home to Westbrook (55-52). The Eagles were at Freeport Tuesday and Biddeford Thursday and host Marshwood Monday and Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

Morse was 1-8 and 12th in Class A South after a 71-44 setback at Brunswick and a 70-43 home loss to Leavitt. The Shipbuilders were home versus Biddeford Tuesday and at Westbrook Thursday, then host Falmouth Monday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick fell to 7-2 and sixth in the Class A South Heals after sandwiching losses last week at Freeport (41-39) and at home to Marshwood (53-38) around a 54-11 victory at Morse. The Dragons went to Westbrook Tuesday and Lewiston Thursday and play at Kennebunk Monday.

Mt. Ararat was 3-6 and eighth in Class A South following a 54-40 home win over Leavitt, a 57-49 home loss to Lewiston and a 44-40 victory at Westbrook. The Eagles were home versus Freeport Tuesday and Biddeford Thursday and go to Marshwood Wednesday and Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

Morse fell to 0-9 and 13th in Class A South after a 54-11 home loss to Brunswick and a 44-35 loss at Leavitt. After going to Biddeford Tuesday and hosting Westbrook Thursday, the Shipbuilders go to Falmouth Monday.

Boys’ hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team was 6-5 and fourth in the Class B South Heals after a 2-1 overtime win at Edward Little and a 5-3 home victory over York last week. The Dragons were home versus Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Wednesday and travel to Yarmouth Saturday.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon fell to 1-6-1 and ninth in Class B South following a 9-1 home loss to Scarborough and a 4-0 setback at York last week. The squad was at Brunswick Wednesday, welcomes Cheverus Saturday and travels to Leavitt Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon was 6-5-1 and fifth in the North Region following a 7-2 home win over Portland/Deering a 5-3 loss at Winslow and a 4-0 home loss to St. Dom’s. The squad was at Brunswick Wednesday, visits defending state champion Cheverus Saturday, welcomes Greely Monday and goes to Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick fell to 1-12 and eighth in the North following home losses to Edward Little (6-0) and Portland/Deering (8-3). The Dragons were home versus Mt. Ararat/Lisbon Wednesday, go to Yarmouth Saturday, then host St. Dom’s Monday.

Indoor track

Last weekend brought another round of KVAC indoor track meets.

Mt. Ararat’s boys’ and girls’ teams were each first in a five-team meet.

Brunswick’s boys and girls were both first in an eight-team meet. Morse’s girls place fifth and the boys were eighth.

Wrestling

The defending Class A champion Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op wrestling team was runner-up at last weekend’s Skowhegan Invitational. The squad improved to 14-1 in dual meets after last week’s 69-18 win at Mt. Blue.

Morse fell to 8-10 after losses last week to Skowhegan (37-30) and Camden Hills (60-18).

