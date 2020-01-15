Idexx Laboratories Inc. has announced five promotions in its companion animal group business, which caters to the market for pet owners.

The changes come less than three months after Jay Mazelsky was named president and CEO of the Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostics company. Mazelsky had been interim president and CEO since last June after the company’s former chairman, president and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, was injured in a serious bicycling accident.

Ayers, who had most of his body paralyzed in the accident, formally relinquished the top executive spot in October, but said he would stay on as a director and senior adviser to the board.

On Wednesday, Idexx said James Polewaczyk, head of North America commercial operations, was promoted to chief commercial officer and executive vice president, and will now oversee companion animal group commercial operations globally.

Kathy Turner, commercial operations chief for the group in Europe and Asia, has been appointed chief marketing officer, the company said. Michael Erickson, who assumed responsibility for Idexx’s North America corporate accounts in 2019, will now lead its global corporate accounts, it said.

Tina Hunt has been promoted to executive vice president and will retain global responsibility for the in-clinic companion animal diagnostics portfolio as well as overseeing Idexx’s worldwide operations. Michael Lane has been promoted to executive vice president, with continued accountability for company’s global reference laboratories and also will be responsible for Idexx’s worldwide information technology organization.

All of the executives will to report to Mazelsky, the company said.

Idexx has about 3,000 employees in Maine and more than 8,000 worldwide. It is Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of market capitalization, or the number of outstanding shares multiplied by the value of each share.

