WWII survivor dies in Florida

Ralph Allard Jr., who fought with a Westbrook outfit in the Pacific jungles in World War II, died Jan. 6 at age 97, according to his daughter, Janice Allard.

The American Journal in February last year reported that Allard was one of two surviving soldiers from Company D of the 103rd Infantry Regiment in the Maine National Guard. The unit was activated Feb. 24, 1941.

It had trained at American Legion Post 62 in Westbrook. The unit’s motto was “To the Last Man.”

Allard shared the last man honors with Harold Smith of Buxton.

Allard served in a machine gun platoon that fought in several campaigns including Guadalcanal. He contacted malaria and was hospitalized for a year in New Caledonia.

A Westbrook native, Allard had built his own home and raised four children. He moved to Florida 11 years ago.

Library friends to meet

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders room on the second floor of the library.

The group is dedicated to helping support the library. “We are a fun group of people who love the Walker Memorial Library and strive to help keep the

library the rich and vibrant place that it is,” said Kerri Frazier, president.

It meets on the fourth Thursday monthly. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: