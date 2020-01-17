SCARBOROUGH — Anna Nelson did a little bit of everything and Olivia Michaud scored 17 points to lead the Gorham girls’ basketball team to a 42-31 victory over defending Class AA South champion Scarborough on Friday.

The young Rams, who have just one senior on their roster, held the Red Storm to just nine field goals and improved 6-6.

“We’re not far away from the tournament,” said Gorham Coach Laughn Berthiaume. “For us, it’s just a matter of getting games under our belts. I feel like the girls are getting comfortable and I hope we’re peaking at the right time.” Michaud scored seven points in the first quarter as Gorham took a 15-12 lead. The Rams managed just two field goals in the second quarter, but held a 21-17 lead at the half.

Nelson set up Michaud for a fast-break layup, then did the same for Brylee Bishop to push the lead to eight in the third quarter. “Anna plays hard and she understands there’s more to the game than just shooting,” Berthiaume said of Nelson, who had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. “She’s solid out there and she takes good care of the basketball.”

Scarborough got within 25-22 on a jump shot from Beth LeFebvre and a 3-pointer from Bella Dickinson. Then Adele Nadeau drove for a layup, Nelson threaded a beautiful pass to Jacqui Hamilton for a layup and Michaud hit a leaner to give Gorham its biggest lead.

Scarborough trailed, 31-24, entering the fourth and hoped to make a run, but a driving layup by Hamilton and Michaud’s layup gave the Rams a double-digit advantage, 35-25.

The Red Storm got a little life on a 3-pointer from Lindsay Fiorillo, but Michaud banked home a shot, then Nadeau hit two foul shots to put it away.

“We came out tonight and really wanted it,” said Michaud. “We haven’t had a good win in awhile, so we came out ready to play.”

“We have so much trust in each other on the offensive and defensive end,” said Nelson. “We know we’re capable of doing anything. We need to bring energy to each game and work hard.” Kayla Conley had nine points for Scarborough, while Fiorillo and LeFebvre each had six points.

“There was just no defensive intensity tonight,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Giordano. “That’s two games in a row and that’s a little worrisome. We’re going to go as far as our defense takes us and when we lack intensity, what happened the last two games will happen.

“Credit to Gorham. I thought they played hard and they took it to us.”

