WINTERPORT – Charlene E. Matts, 69, formerly of Bath died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Northern Light Hospital in Bangor.

She was born in Bangor on Nov. 12, 1950, a daughter of Howard Paul and Hazel Louise (Burton) Swain Sr.

She attended Ellsworth High School. In her early life she worked as a CNA all throughout the state of Maine. In 1984 Charlene was pepped to go on a blind date with here soon to be life long partner and husband, David W Matts, a first-class petty officer in the United States Navy. Charlene became a full-time mother at the age of 41 to Christopher Matts and fell in love with motherhood from there. At 43 had her second and last biological son, Joshua Matts, but went on later to mother a small army of friends of her sons. Charlene was known as “Mama” at this point to everyone and their sister for the love and unconditional effort she put into everyone she crossed paths with. She had such a passion for helping others that in her late-life she volunteered as a homeless day shelter supervisor at Brunswick’s “The Gathering Place”.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loyal k9 companion, Bubba. She also was passionate about making blankets and other crafts, playing the keyboard, going to bingo, dancing, writing poetry, reading her Bible and maintaining a minor ” Candy Crush” addiction.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel L. Swain of Yarmouth; her husband David Matts of Winterport; two sons, Joshua D. Matts and his girlfriend Elizabeth Bergeron of Bangor and Christopher W. Matts of Brunswick; two brothers, Howard Swain and his wife Brenda of Bath and Sherwood Swain and his wife Janice of Woolwich, three sisters, Sharon Lynch of Bath, Rose Sims of Brunswick and Betty Ann Cavallaro of Bath; one grandstepson, Dominic Richardson of Bangor; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother, Harold “Eddie” Swain.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. All good vibes welcomed. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Bath Lodge of Elks, Lambard Street, Bath. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to

The Gathering Place

P.O. Box 171

Brunswick, 04011

