BRUNSWICK – Nancy Lord, 75 passed away on Jan. 10, 2020 in Burnet, Texas.

She grew up in Manchester, Conn. She was a graduate of Marietta College, Ohio where she received a bachelor’s degree in English and also received a teaching certificate in 1966. She then went on to receive her master’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in English literature in 1968.

She taught middle school for a short period before marrying Oliver Jackson Dutton. The couple had two children, Amy Monk and Wendell Dallas Dutton whom she loved very much. She was also a very doting grandmother to Remi Monk, Loïc Monk and Marshall Noyes.

She worked for the Internal Revenue Service as a taxpayer education coordinator for over 30 years.

She is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Holt; and her second husband, Robert Lord.

She was a devout Christian who gave her life to help the homeless and less fortunate. She was a volunteer at the Gathering Place and other local food banks with always a kind word for everyone.

There will be a celebration of life and a sermon held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 333 Maine Street, Brunswick. A reception will follow 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 900 Bay Street, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

Gathering Place

900 Bay Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

