BRUNSWICK – Eugene Wilfred Thibeault, 87, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House, with his daughter by his side.

He was born in Brunswick on May 10, 1932, the son of Eugene H and Helena (Gamache) Thibeault. He grew up in Brunswick, graduating from Brunswick High School, class of 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for 4 years.

On July 16, 1955, at the Church of Sacred Heart in Amesbury Massachusetts, he married the love of his life, Gloria Eaton and the couple made their home in Brunswick to raise their family.

“Gene” had many jobs throughout his life. He was a jack of all trades and would do anything he had to to make sure his family was all set. He worked at Pejepscot Paper Mill. He retired at the age of 62, and found that doing nothing was not for him, he returned to work for the Brunswick Parks & Recreation Dept for several years retiring again, and again doing nothing was not for him, so off to work he went for the science dept at Bowdoin College in the shipping and receiving dept. He finally “retired” at the age of 84.

Gene was an avid and very competitive candlepin bowler. He played in the mixed and senior leagues, at the same time, at the Bowling Bowl in Brunswick. He had a passion for golf, and enjoyed playing any course as a challenge. However, despite his work obligations and his time spent in the bowling alley, Gene ALWAYS made time for his family. He was very proud of his family and there wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for them. Spending time with his grandchildren was what he looked forward to. He will be missed by all those that loved him.

He is predeceased by his only brother, Roger Thibeault.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Gloria; his daughters, Annette Kindler of Brunswick, Maureen Lake of Texas, Karen Cheetham of Richmond; his granddaughters, Chastity Shaneman, Jessica Wren, Carri Jetton, and Crystal Weems; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick, Maine

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family’s wishes are for donations to be made in his memory to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough ME 04074

