BRUNSWICK – Rebecca F. Fournier, 68, died unexpectedly on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020.

A lifelong resident, Rebecca was born in Brunswick on March 19, 1951, the daughter of Antonio and Hazel Fournier. She attended Brunswick schools and was a graduate of Brunswick High School.

Rebecca worked throughout the years in Brunswick at Health-Tex, Kate’s Variety and Deli, The Bowdoin Steakhouse, Mere Point Nursing Home, Hannaford and retired from Bowdoin College Dining Services.

Rebecca enjoyed her candlepin bowling league, crocheting, trips to Foxwoods Casino, volunteering with Bingo at the Topsham Fairgrounds and spending time with her granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Hazel Fournier; and her brother, Roger Fournier.

Rebecca is survived by her son, Matthew Fournier of Brunswick; granddaughter, Lacey Fournier; former daughter-in-law, Melinda Fournier of Brunswick; a brother, Tony Fournier and wife Donna of Somerset, Mass.; a nephew Michael and nieces, Annemarie and Beth.

A memorial service will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 23, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Street, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick.

Memorials and condolences can be shared at www/brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to charity of one’s choice.

