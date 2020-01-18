PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Charles H. “Chuck” Checkley of Plymouth, Mass. passed away at home on Jan. 16, 2020 at the age of 88.

He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Tokarski) Checkley. He was the loving father of Crystal Scott of Ohio, Angela Simpson of New York and Teresa Houston of Carver. Chuck leaves eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Muriel Tate of Ohio, Florence Pooler of Maine and the late John Checkley.

Chuck was born on May 13, 1931 in Westbrook to John and Ethel (Wahl) Checkley. He attended South Portland High School, Syracuse University of Utica, N.Y. and Bolten College in Brunswick. He was an Electronic Engineer for IBM. Chuck honorably served our country as a United States Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was an Electronics Technician Third Class and served on the U.S.S Princeton and U.S.S Sicily. He was a wooden chain carver and enjoyed traveling.

A period of visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), Mass. Burial will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.

For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

