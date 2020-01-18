TOPSHAM – Dale Jeffrey Bacak of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 28, 1950 in Los Angeles to the late Lewis and Laura (Carignan) Bacak.

He is survived by a son Nathan Bacak of Topsham. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (Lawrence) Deschamps, Donna (David) Cloutier and Rita (Paul) Danieluk; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Bacak and a sister, Joan Raymond.

Dale graduated from Griswold High School in Griswold, Conn. He served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict.

He started his career as a designer at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., then to Ingalls Ship yard in Mississippi and later transferred to Bath Iron Works in Bath where he retired as a senior designer.

He loved spending time with his son and his yearly vacations with his family. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his crops with the community.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation Saco-Buxton are entrusted with his arrangements.

