SCARBOROUGH – Herbert E. Ginn, 93, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at peace in his home. Herb was born on May 14, 1926, in Bangor, the son of Gertrude and Mark Ginn.He excelled in both scholarly and athletic pursuits earning letters in football, basketball, and baseball in the Bangor school systems. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After being honorably discharged he attended the University of Maine on the GI Bill, the first member of his family to attend college. He then went on to graduate from Boston University Law School and to become licensed to practice law in the State of Maine. After graduating from law school, Herb joined the family business, Fox and Ginn, where he was able to apply his business acumen and real estate investment senses. Herb worked extensively throughout New England investing in properties for the growing family enterprise. In 1994, he purchased the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport and it proved to be an enormous source of pride to him and his entire family. Multiple family members have held and still hold positions at the hotel. Herb was particularly proud of the staff of over 200 and loved watching them grow not just in numbers but professionally as well as the years went by. The hotel has seen incredible success under his ownership, despite his common complaint that he had given the staff “an unlimited budget and they exceeded it”. On August 31, 1949, Herb married Adah Jean Patch, his sister Shirley’s best friend. Together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. They traveled the world together and took thousands of photographs to document their treks. Both attained the level of Life Master in Bridge and competed together in Bridge tournaments across the country. Herb was an incredibly generous person, often making investments for his friends and family to better their lives and forward their goals. He helped to finance many a fledgling young business that otherwise were unable to obtain financing. In addition, Herb and Adah provided ongoing support to many charities, including The Portland Symphony, The Portland Museum of Art, and The Maine Medical Center. Herb was a serious athlete, playing tennis and swimming several times a week, and skiing at Sugarloaf until he was nearly 90 years old. He loved to walk the beach and truly enjoyed and appreciated nature. Right until the end of his life he still peddled his exercise bike and lifted weights. Herb was totally committed to his children and grandchildren. He set an example of what they could achieve and encouraged them to pursue their interests to the fullest. He loved supporting all of their extracurricular activities and never missed a game, concert, or recital. The family notes with gratitude the extraordinary commitment of Herb’s caregiving team who made it possible for him to enjoy a wonderful quality of life in his own home right until his final day on earth. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Adah Ginn of Scarborough; daughter Jean Ginn Marvin and her husband Bob of Scarborough, daughter Tracey Ginn Guidi of Satellite Beach, Fla.; sister, Shirley Ginn of Bangor, brother, Robert Ginn and his wife Beverley Ginn of Wellington, Fla.; grandchildren, Clifford Ginn, Esq. and his children Julien, Dylan and William; Dr. Jennifer Ginn Foy and her husband Dr. Daniel Foy, and their children Lleyton, Colin, and Isla; Captain Adam Ginn Marvin, U.S. Army and his wife Shauna Marvin and their children, Huxley, Winston and Blair; Parker Ginn Marvin and his wife Kristina Marvin; Tanya Smith and her husband Brandon Smith and their children, Lily and Frank; Stephanie Guidi; Daniel Guidi and his wife Parastoo Guidi; and Colby Marvin Bracy and her husband Andrew Bracy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Herb was predeceased by his son, Mark Ginn; and sister, Mary Ella Averill and her husband Glenn Averill. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Celebration luncheon to follow immediately at the home of Bob and Jean Ginn Marvin. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to The Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101 or the Animal Refuge League, 217 Landing Road, Westbrook, ME 04092

