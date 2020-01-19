SACO – Verna Benson Dow, 90, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 in Biddeford.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Jan. 24, from 3-5 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Sargent will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous