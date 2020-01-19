BELEN, N.M. – Paul C. Davidson, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and friends on Jan. 5, 2020.

Paul was born in Portland on Jan. 7, 1954 to Joseph B. and Marie Atherton Davidson. He attended Deering High School, graduating in 1972. Following graduation he attended North Texas State University for a year before returning to settle down in Maine.

Paul grew up in the North Deering section of Portland surrounded by great and lifelong friends. He could be found on nearly any Saturday morning at the local ball fields looking for a pick-up game of baseball or basketball, and in fact enjoyed playing both of these sports well into his adult years, especially his many years playing in Portland’s adult softball leagues.

Paul had an outgoing personality, a huge smile, and made friends easily, but he was a loner at heart. He often preferred long solitary road trips on back roads, and walks in the woods with his dogs to human company. He could often be found sitting on his back porch with a cooler of cold beer listening to (and singing along with) his favorite country artists, or listening to a radio broadcast of his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Paul was a true entrepreneur. He owned and operated many small businesses over the years, including a milk home delivery route, a business selling automotive tools, and a book store. In 2001 Paul packed up all of his belongings and along with his dog, Jack, took off for the Southwest, eventually arriving in the small town of Belen, N.M., where he opened up a hot dog stand called Jack’s Dogs. He eventually took a job as a sales representative with Share and Care, a local pharmacy, from which he retired in 2019. It was at his hot dog stand that Paul met and fell in love with Christine Montgomery. They would soon marry and became near constant companions as they explored and enjoyed their beautiful adopted home state of New Mexico.

Paul is survived by his wife, Christine Montgomery of Belen; his son, Joseph B. Davidson (Christie) of Bend, Ore., daughter, Julia Davidson (James Whitten) of Sanford; grandson, Max Davidson of Bend, Ore., and another grandchild he was excited to meet this coming April. He is also survived by a brother, Donald Davidson (Julie) of Portland, sister, Susan Fisher (Jake) of Shallotte, N.C.; his former wife, Kathy Best; and his stepchildren, Siobhan Asgharzadeh, Parisa Asgharzadeh, and Jonathan Gentner.

Paul was well loved, and loved well. A family memorial service was held previously in Belen.

